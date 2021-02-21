CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,029,605 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 525.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $101,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.