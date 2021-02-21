CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,425,038 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 537.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425,038 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NIKE worth $239,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after acquiring an additional 571,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $223.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

