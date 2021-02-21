CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 176,815 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 111.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 176,815 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $117,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $324.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.