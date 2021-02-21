CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 2,497 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $242,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,101.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,901.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,697.20. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

