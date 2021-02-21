CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1,753.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 244,625 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $34,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.