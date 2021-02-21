CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $43,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $263.59 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.45. The stock has a market cap of $713.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

