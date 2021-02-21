CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 865.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of ViacomCBS worth $80,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.