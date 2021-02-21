CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 139,367 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.70% of Gildan Activewear worth $38,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

