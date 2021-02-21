CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $88,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $167.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

