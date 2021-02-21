CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,828 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

