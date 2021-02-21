CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 102,395 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,395 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.69% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $75,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after purchasing an additional 563,717 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $112,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 132,307 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KL. CIBC dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $35.73 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

