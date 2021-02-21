CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 15,059 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.12% of Waste Management worth $61,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM opened at $111.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $125.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

