CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 161,178 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,593,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161,178 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $177,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,154,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,403,000 after buying an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5,527.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 629,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,971,000 after buying an additional 618,189 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.04 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

