CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 17,389 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,389 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $99,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $230,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 456.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $14,862,000. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 54.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 29.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $333.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $332.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

