CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 37,964 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,897,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,964 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.72% of Waste Connections worth $194,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

NYSE:WCN opened at $99.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 127.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

