CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 555,998 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,122,015 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 555,998 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.65% of Kinross Gold worth $59,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

