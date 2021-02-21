CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 905,512 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,278,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 905,512 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for 0.9% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Fortis worth $297,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

FTS opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

