Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Cimarex Energy worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 909,881 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 543,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 334,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $10,558,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEC opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $54.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

