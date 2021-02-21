Cipher Reaches Market Cap of $45,124.51 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Cipher has a total market cap of $45,124.51 and approximately $144,086.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cipher has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Cipher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00073639 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1,573.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00168174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

Cipher can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

