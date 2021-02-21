Citadel Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Citadel has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $61,197.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 287.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

