Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce sales of $16.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $63.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $63.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $60.65 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.