Civic Trading Up 1.4% This Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Civic has a total market cap of $308.23 million and $60.72 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000792 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.93 or 0.00762797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00043906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059455 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019390 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00039836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.58 or 0.04594007 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

