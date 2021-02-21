Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,239.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,204.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

