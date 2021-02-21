Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.8% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $86,673,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 109.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,498,000 after purchasing an additional 818,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $148.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

