Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,190 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 236,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,244 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after purchasing an additional 105,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 314,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

CLF opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.