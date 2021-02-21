Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) vs. Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Critical Survey

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

Clinigen Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clinigen Group and Bonterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clinigen Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bonterra Energy 6 2 0 0 1.25

Bonterra Energy has a consensus price target of $2.36, indicating a potential downside of 8.07%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Clinigen Group.

Profitability

This table compares Clinigen Group and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clinigen Group N/A N/A N/A Bonterra Energy -213.04% -12.28% -4.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clinigen Group and Bonterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clinigen Group $635.82 million 1.48 $17.27 million $0.81 9.51 Bonterra Energy $143.54 million 0.60 $16.52 million N/A N/A

Clinigen Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Summary

Clinigen Group beats Bonterra Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines. The Unlicensed Medicines segment is involved in sourcing and supplying unlicensed medicines to hospital pharmacists and physicians for patients with a high unmet medical need. The Clinical Services segment packages, supplies, distributes, and manages comparator medicines and services to clinical trials and investigator initiated trials. It offers Cardioxane that protects the heart against the cardiotoxic effects of anthracyclines; Ethyol, which protect against the harmful effects of chemotherapy medications and radiation treatment; Proleukin for the treatment of kidney cancer; Imukin that is used in chronic granulomatous disease; Totect, a dexrazoxane product; Foscavir, an anti-virals which work by stopping viruses from multiplying in number; AZEDR for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; and Savene, which is indicated in adults for the treatment of anthracycline extravasation. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.