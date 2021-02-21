CloakCoin Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $6,213.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00023490 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,591,032 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

