Cloudbric Hits 1-Day Volume of $49,350.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 81.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $49,350.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00058825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.86 or 0.00775125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00042503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058917 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00039467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.17 or 0.04530693 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

CLB is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

