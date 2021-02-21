Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLVS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.
In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $11.63.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
