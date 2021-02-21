Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLVS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $11.63.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

