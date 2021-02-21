CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,013 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of CMS Energy worth $28,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 96,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,074,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

