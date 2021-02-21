Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,056 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.25% of Codexis worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 274,698 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 41.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 412,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Codexis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

