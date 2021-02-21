Coeur Mining, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CDE. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

NYSE CDE opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $2,017,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $1,089,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $6,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

