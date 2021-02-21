CoinEx Token Price Reaches $0.0287 on Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $20.34 million and $4.72 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.33 or 0.00768918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00042048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058254 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.41 or 0.04635222 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

