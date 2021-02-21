Coinlancer Price Hits $0.0253 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $357,827.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.24 or 0.00752182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00059422 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019214 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00039644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.42 or 0.04509582 BTC.

Coinlancer is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

