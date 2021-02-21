CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0089 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $31.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.65 or 0.00749660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00042991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00059237 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019189 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.42 or 0.04531895 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CHP is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

