CoinUs Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 1,947.6% against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $130.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

