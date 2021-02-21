Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,201.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $581,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 429,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 126,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

