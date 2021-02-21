Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

COLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $646,670 in the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $869.05 million, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

