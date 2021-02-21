Color Platform (CLR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 54.5% higher against the dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.24 million and $1,127.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,322.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $723.19 or 0.01239979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.99 or 0.00418344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

