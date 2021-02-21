Comerica Bank Acquires New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Super Micro Computer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 15,215 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $456,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,701,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

