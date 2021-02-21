Comerica Bank Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after buying an additional 374,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 203,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 258,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $175.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.73 and a 200-day moving average of $111.14. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $193.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

