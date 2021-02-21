Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,873,000 after purchasing an additional 739,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $148,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $85.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $6,862,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,836,987 shares of company stock valued at $130,418,568 in the last quarter.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.