Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.