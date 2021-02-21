Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of CMC stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.