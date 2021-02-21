Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

