Comparing Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK)

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Altapacific Bancor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $37.00 million 1.73 $5.61 million N/A N/A Altapacific Bancor $22.76 million 3.69 $5.20 million N/A N/A

Bank of the James Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Altapacific Bancor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of the James Financial Group and Altapacific Bancor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Altapacific Bancor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Altapacific Bancor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 12.07% 7.51% 0.61% Altapacific Bancor 22.42% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altapacific Bancor has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group beats Altapacific Bancor on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and Internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. It operates 16 full service locations, two limited service branches, and three residential mortgage loan production office. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About Altapacific Bancor

AltaPacific Bancorp operates as the holding company for AltaPacific Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, attorney client trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides short term unsecured, term, commercial and residential construction, small business administration, land, machinery and equipment, working capital, installment, and commercial real estate loans; marketable securities, home equity lines of credit, and real estate secured lines of credit; business acquisition and expansion, and inventory financing services; and debt restructuring services. In addition, it offers overdraft protection; debit and credit cards; cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, and online banking services; and order checks. The company has offices in Santa Rosa, Ontario, Covina, Temecula, and Riverside, California. AltaPacific Bancorp was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

