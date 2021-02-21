Comparing Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

This table compares PS Business Parks and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 45.25% 18.36% 9.17% Corporate Office Properties Trust 9.67% 3.49% 1.46%

69.9% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PS Business Parks and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $429.85 million 9.17 $174.97 million $6.78 21.15 Corporate Office Properties Trust $641.23 million 4.57 $191.69 million $2.03 12.87

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than PS Business Parks. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PS Business Parks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. PS Business Parks pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Corporate Office Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Corporate Office Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PS Business Parks and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 2 1 0 0 1.33 Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 5 8 0 2.62

PS Business Parks currently has a consensus price target of $133.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.80%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats PS Business Parks on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states. The Company also held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex and a 98.2% interest in a development of a 411-unit multifamily apartment complex.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (ÂRegional Office PropertiesÂ). As of September 30, 2020, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 15 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 174 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.2 million square feet and was 94.6% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.