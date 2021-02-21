Comparing Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) & Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -967.16% -141.20% -102.20% Beam Global -94.74% -55.83% -43.66%

This table compares Resonant and Beam Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $740,000.00 489.05 -$29.93 million ($1.02) -6.55 Beam Global $5.11 million 71.04 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -61.68

Beam Global has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Resonant and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beam Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Resonant currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential downside of 23.28%. Beam Global has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.17%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Resonant.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Resonant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beam Global beats Resonant on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California.

