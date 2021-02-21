Comparing Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Subaye (OTCMKTS:SBAY)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Subaye (OTCMKTS:SBAY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verisk Analytics and Subaye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 1 5 6 0 2.42 Subaye 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus price target of $191.55, indicating a potential upside of 0.55%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Subaye.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Subaye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Subaye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 19.12% 36.42% 11.46% Subaye N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subaye has a beta of -3.1, meaning that its share price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Subaye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.61 billion 11.88 $449.90 million $4.38 43.49 Subaye N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Subaye.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Subaye on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers. It also develops predictive models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Subaye Company Profile

Subaye, Inc. provides online business services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers bundled cloud product that uses Internet-based computing, storage, and connectivity technology to deliver various services to small-to-medium sized enterprises. It markets its products through direct sales and third party agencies. The company was formerly known as MyStarU.com, Inc. and changed its name to Subaye, Inc. in October 2009. Subaye, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

