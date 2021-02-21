Compound 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $273.97 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $465.94 or 0.00798906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $273.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 66% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,625,727 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

